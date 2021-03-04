Alex Neil planning to pick from group of returning Preston players

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Preston boss Alex Neil is hopeful a couple of players who have been on the sidelines recently will return for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Bournemouth.

Liam Lindsay, Paul Gallagher, Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Billy Bodin are all working their way back to full fitness.

Neil had hoped at least two of that number might be in contention to return to the squad for Tuesday’s defeat at Millwall, but none did. A couple of extra days of recovery might lead to their availability on Saturday.

Louis Moult (knee) could return to action later this month, but Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Jack Wilshere is available again for Bournemouth after serving a one-game suspension.

The former England midfielder missed Wednesday night’s win at Bristol City after receiving a second yellow card following an ill-tempered end to the victory over Watford at the weekend.

Forward Sam Surridge is once again a doubt because of a swollen toe while full-back Jack Stacey will be pushing for a starting role, having been among the substitutes at Ashton Gate following his return from a thigh problem.

David Brooks remains on the treatment table with an ankle injury.