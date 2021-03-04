Harvey Knibbs and Paul Digby still missing for Cambridge ahead of Walsall visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cambridge remain without Harvey Knibbs and Paul Digby for the visit of Walsall.

Knibbs is close to returning from a knee injury but will not be ready to face the Saddlers.

Digby is still recovering from a foot issue and is expected to be at least a fortnight away.

The Us, knocked off top spot following their midweek defeat by Scunthorpe, have an otherwise fully fit squad.

Walsall can welcome back midfielder Liam Kinsella from suspension.

Kinsella has completed a three-match ban after he was sent off at Stevenage last month.

James Clarke and Rory Holden are still working their way back to full fitness after knee injuries.

Holden is now back in training but will not be rushed into a return.