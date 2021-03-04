George Lloyd an injury doubt for Cheltenham’s clash with Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

George Lloyd is an injury doubt for Cheltenham ahead of the visit of Port Vale.

Forward Lloyd missed Tuesday night’s win over Southend with a hamstring injury and is rated touch and go.

Ellis Chapman is set to miss out again with a quad injury.

Alex Addai sat out training on Thursday through illness and will be assessed.

Port Vale have been dealt a double injury blow.

Cristian Montano and James Gibbons both suffered hamstring injuries in the 1-0 midweek defeat at Salford.

Dave Worrall is still out with an ankle injury and will be a couple of weeks away.

Tom Pope remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a broken arm.