Doncaster winger Jon Taylor injured for visit of Plymouth

Doncaster will be without winger Jon Taylor for the visit of Plymouth on Saturday.

Taylor was to undergo a scan after being substituted in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth but Andy Butler was quick to rule him out of Saturday’s game.

Josh Sims was also forced off on Tuesday but could be available with the problem a minor one.

Butler made one key decision in his first game after replacing Darren Moore, dropping goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe to hand 22-year-old Louis Jones his league debut, and indicated after the match the shirt was now Jones’ to lose.

Plymouth will be without the suspended Sam Woods after the on-loan Crystal Palace defender marked his first Argyle start in unfortunate fashion, being sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Northampton.

Woods had come into the side in place of Jerome Opoku, who was sidelined by an ankle problem, but Ryan Lowe was optimistic he will return at the weekend.

Conor Grant did not start against Northampton but was merely being rested, while Lewis MacLeod, out since the start of January, was an unused substitute.

Gary Sawyer is nearing a return but George Cooper remains out.