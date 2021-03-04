Barrow have several fitness doubts for Mansfield clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barrow must check on several players before the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield on Saturday.

Tom Davies, on loan from Bristol Rovers, missed the midweek defeat to Harrogate as he sat out a second game in a row due to a muscular injury.

Lewis Hardcastle was also missing due to muscle injury, while Josh Kay is hoping to be in contention after illness.

Tom Beadling continues his recovery from a groin strain but Matthew Platt (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.

Mansfield will be without captain Ollie Clarke after his red card in Tuesday’s defeat to Bradford.

George Maris must be assessed after being brought off after 20 minutes with a groin problem.

Full-back Stephen McLaughlin and forward Oli Sarkic are both nearing returns from injury.

However, midfielder George Lasplie (hamstring) and defender Joe Riley (knee) are out.