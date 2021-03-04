Harry Clifton and Max Wright ruled out as Grimsby host Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bottom club Grimsby will again be without midfielders Harry Clifton and Max Wright for the visit of promotion-chasing Forest Green.

Clifton has not featured since the 1-0 defeat at Newport, but has been stepping up his recovery from an ankle problem with some running drills.

Winger Wright has been for more tests at St George’s Park on a soft tissue tear and is expected to soon make a return to training.

Midfielder Kyle Bennett (hamstring) remains out, while Sean Scannell continues to work on his match fitness ahead of a potential return following his own injury problems.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper will be looking for a response from the midweek 3-0 defeat at Stevenage.

Midfielder Ebou Adams could come into contention following his substitute appearance in the second half, along with forward Jake Young.

Defender Chris Stokes is stepping up his recovery from a thigh strain, which has seen him miss the last two matches.

Midfielder Nicky Cadden (hamstring) and defender Jordan Moore-Taylor (broken arm) both continue their own rehabilitation programmes, while defender Dan Sweeney remains sidelined by a knee ligament strain.