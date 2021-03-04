Kalvin Phillips interrupts Raphinha media duties – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 4.

Football

You are never safe with Kalvin Phillips around!

A good read for Palace fans.

Luke Shaw looked ahead following the goalless draw at Palace.

Never what we want but we keep moving and improving ready for the weekend @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Cp4qP9jBB5 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 3, 2021

Dean Henderson took the positives.

Nice to be back out there last night! Not the result we wanted but we go again Sunday!!💪🏻🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/CxRkodVNUI — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) March 4, 2021

Tyrone Mings reflected on a poor night for Aston Villa, who were beaten by Sheffield United.

We win together & lose together. Last night wasn’t a good result… We’ve made great progress as a squad and as a club but that doesn’t we accept poor results, it’s all part of learning and evolving 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/GHzQ1dLfHm — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 4, 2021

Dimitar Berbatov was no slouch.

Happy birthday Kenny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) Happy birthday King @kennethdalglish thanks for so many memories like this 👍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bN1kliOoyv — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) March 4, 2021

Cricket

Michael Vaughan criticised England’s batting.

England’s batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests … This Pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first innings score … No spin … Ball coming onto the Bat … Very poor Batting so far … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2021

Kevin Pietersen was full of praise.

The Indian spinners are bloody good! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 4, 2021

Amid the batting failures, there was a lovely shot from James Anderson.

Jimmy with the reverse 🔥 inject it! 🙌🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 4, 2021

Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over and the West Indian joined illustrious company.

March a popular month for hitting 6x6s 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55 👊 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 4, 2021 Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!⭐️ 🌟 ⭐️🌟⭐️🌟 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021

What a celebration!

Formula One

Excitement was building for the 2009 world champion.

I might have had a sneak peak and it’s awesome 🤩 https://t.co/FUAsONBoPI — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) March 4, 2021

Max Verstappen wished his dad, former racing driver Jos, a happy 49th birthday.

Congratulations to my favorite co-driver 🎉4️⃣9️⃣ today, but still as quick as ever pic.twitter.com/DPEuRJMvsU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 4, 2021

Rugby League

Back to boxing for Sonny Bill?

The new journey begins ❤️✊🏽🥊 pic.twitter.com/fo63TlIWd5 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 4, 2021

Boxing

An anniversary to remember for Tony Bellew.

Great times for me and my team.. wrote off by the whole world but it worked out ok in the end! A Sold out o2 and HUGE numbers on SBO! I miss them days! Eh coach @davidcoldwell I’ve started punching again btw 🤣😉 https://t.co/fil2rKUny8 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 4, 2021

Tennis

Injury problems for Simona Halep.