Huddersfield missing 10 for visit of Cardiff

Huddersfield are without 10 first-team players and none will return in time for Friday’s home game against Cardiff.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward (both calf) and Alex Pritchard (thigh), are closing in on their respective returns, but will not be ready in time.

Defender Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting and Tommy Elphick are all working their way back from knee injuries.

Harry Toffolo (back), Josh Koroma, Rolando Aarons and Danny Grant (all hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Cardiff will be without defender Joe Bennett, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in midweek.

Bennett damaged anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee during Tuesday night’s 4-0 home win against Derby.

Teenager Joel Bagan is poised to step in for Bennett and make his fifth league start for the club.

The Bluebirds are bidding to extend their unbeaten run under manager Mick McCarthy to 11 matches.