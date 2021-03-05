Danny Batth an injury doubt as Stoke prepare to take on Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stoke defender Danny Batth will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s home game against Wycombe.

The 30-year-old had to be substituted at half-time during the defeat to Swansea on Wednesday night after suffering a head injury.

Batth was caught by Andre Ayew’s arm as he challenged for a header at a corner late in the first half, receiving a cut just above his eye.

Rabbi Matondo is hoping to be available on Saturday as he returns to fitness but Morgan Fox (hamstring), James McClean (foot) and Sam Clucas (hernia operation) remain out.

Wycombe will assess Jordan Obita ahead of the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Obita was substituted during the defeat to Norwich due to a muscle strain and missed the loss at Watford in midweek.

Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth could hand starting roles to Nnamdi Ofoborh and Garath McCleary after their substitute contributions at Vicarage Road, while Scott Kashket is another who will be hoping for a recall.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is back in training after a thigh injury for bottom-of-the-table Wycombe, who are 12 points adrift of safety.