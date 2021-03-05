Burton to check on Mike Fondop-Talom ahead of Peterborough visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will check on the fitness of Mike Fondop-Talom ahead of the visit of League One leaders Peterborough.

The forward had to be substituted after 34 minutes of the win against Bristol Rovers in midweek and he is being assessed.

With Danny Rowe still building his fitness amidst a congested fixture list, the former Ipswich winger dropped to the bench on Tuesday night. He could return to the starting line-up on Saturday.

Kieran Wallace and Owen Gallacher have both missed the last two games through injury and they will also be assessed.

Peterborough will check on top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris before making the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

The 23-goal striker is nursing an ankle injury following the goalless draw at Oxford in midweek and he is rated 50/50 to be involved on Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson reported a couple of other unnamed players are carrying niggles so he could take the opportunity to freshen up his side.

Midfielder Jack Taylor has already been ruled out for the next five weeks with a hamstring problem.