Aapo Halme may be fit for action for Barnsley

Aapo Halme could be ready to start for Barnsley when Birmingham visit Oakwell in the Sky Bet Championship.

The centre-back has made three substitute appearances, in wins over Stoke, Millwall and QPR, as he continues his recovery after a broken toe and then a muscular injury.

Tykes boss Valerien Ismael has the likes of Michael Sollbauer, Carlton Morris and Herbie Kane available should he wish to make changes.

However, Liam Kitching (groin) remains a doubt for Barnsley, who have propelled themselves to within touching distance of the play-off places after six straight victories.

Blues boss Aitor Karanka has no new injury concerns, and he hopes Sam Cosgrove will be back in training next week.

The striker, signed from Aberdeen in January, has missed the last five matches through injury.

Ivan Sanchez continues to play with a groin niggle but Karanka expects the midfielder to be involved once more.

Seven points from the last four matches have seen Birmingham open up a three-point gap above the bottom three.