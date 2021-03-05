Cian Healy signs new contract with IRFU

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leinster prop Cian Healy has become the latest Ireland international to sign a new contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

The 33-year-old, who has won 107 Test caps, has agreed a one-year extension which runs until the end of the 2021-22 season.

His new deal follows recent extensions for flanker Peter O’Mahony, captain Johnny Sexton and locks Iain Henderson and James Ryan.

#TeamOfUs 📝 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 🟢 The IRFU is delighted to announce Cian Healy has signed a one-year contract extension up until the end of the 2021/22 season 🙌 More: https://t.co/XeWOWtEoXo#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/W6YhpYsToV — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 5, 2021

“My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever,” Healy said on the IRFU website.

“I am lucky enough to currently be part to two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

“I’m loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia.”

Healy, Ireland’s most-capped prop, made his international debut against Australia in November 2009 and was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour.

Cian Healy, centre, has won four Heineken Cup titles with Leinster (David Davies/PA)

He has won three Six Nations titles and represented Leinster on 226 occasions, winning four Heineken Cup titles.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade.

“He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level.

“Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year.”