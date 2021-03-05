Danny Newton facing late fitness test for Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Danny Newton will be assessed ahead of Stevenage’s Sky Bet League Two game with Harrogate.

The striker scored a brace in the midweek win over Forest Green but suffered a head injury late on.

Manager Alex Revell named an unchanged starting XI for Tuesday’s 3-0 success and could do so again.

On-loan Derby forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram made his Boro debut from the bench against Rovers and is pushing for a first start.

Jack Muldoon is hoping for a recall to Harrogate’s starting line-up following his match-winning performance in midweek.

Muldoon, who has not been able to force his way back into the side since being rested last month, grabbed the only goal of the game at Holker Street.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver does not anticipate any fresh injury concerns for the trip to Hertfordshire.

However, goalkeeper Joe Cracknell and defender Mitchell Roberts remain sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.