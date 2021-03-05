Leon Balogun returns from injury as title-chasing Rangers take on St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leon Balogun returns for Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s team look to take another huge step towards the title against St Mirren on Saturday.

Gers need just four points to claim their first domestic crown in a decade and can chalk off three by beating the Buddies this weekend.

Balogun is available again to deputise for injured skipper James Tavernier (knee) following the quad injury which kept him out of Wednesday’s win over Livingston. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack (both calf) will re-join Gerrard’s squad next week while long-term knee casualty Nikola Katic is not due back until next season.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says his squad are refreshed and ready to go ahead of Saturday’s trip to Govan.

The Paisley outfit have just come through a hectic schedule of 10 games in the space of 27 days but have enjoyed having the luxury of their first free midweek in over a month ahead of their short trip along the M8.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) and Kristian Dennis (Achilles) are the only men ruled out ahead of facing the champions-elect.