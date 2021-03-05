Andy Cook back available for Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford have a decision to make up front with Andy Cook available to face Bolton in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

The striker, who has netted three goals in his last three games, had to sit out the midweek win over parent club Mansfield due to the terms of his loan.

Danny Rowe made the most of his recall on Tuesday with the only goal of the game to make it five consecutive wins for City but could drop to the bench while Gareth Evans will be available again after he recovered from a knock.

Bryce Hosannah, Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail (all hamstring) are set to return from long absences later this month in addition to top goalscorer Lee Novak (knee), but Harry Pritchard is not expected to play again this season after he was pencilled in for surgery on his back.

Bolton have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bradford and will attempt to make it seven wins in a row.

Harry Brockbank continued his recovery from a groin issue with minutes for the Under-23s in midweek and could return to the squad.

Ian Evatt remains without Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards (both knee) but the latter is expected to be back before the campaign is out.

Forward Shaun Miller is likely to have to be content with a spot on the bench again despite scoring twice in the last four games since he recovered from a thigh injury.