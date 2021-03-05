Grady Diangana expected to miss West Brom’s clash with Newcastle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grady Diangana is expected to be out for West Brom’s vital game with Newcastle.

The winger missed Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton, which kept the Baggies nine points behind Newcastle and Premier League safety, with illness – although it was not Covid-19 related.

Kieran Gibbs also sat the game out with a neck problem but Robert Snodgrass made his return from a knee injury against the Toffees.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will need to find a new forward line following a fresh double injury blow.

Allan Saint-Maximin (groin) and Miguel Almiron (knee) have both been ruled out until April by problems sustained in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, joining 10-goal leading scorer Callum Wilson (hamstring) on the sidelines, leaving the likes of Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll to find the goals the Magpies will need to stay up.

Central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) could return to the squad, but midfielder Isaac Hayden (ankle) and full-back Emil Krafth (shin) are doubts and defenders Javier Manquillo (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee) are still out.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Ivanovic, Peltier, O’Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Grosicki, Gallagher, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Diagne, Edwards, Grant.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.