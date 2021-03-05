Bristol City still without a number of players for QPR clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City’s lengthy injury problems are starting to slowly ease but they are not expected to welcome anyone back for the Sky Bet Championship visit of QPR on Saturday.

Jamie Paterson (groin) is recovering well but manager Nigel Pearson has said he will not feature.

Andreas Weimann (knee), Joe Williams (hamstring), Henri Lansbury (Achilles), Jay Dasilva (shin), Chris Martin (hamstring), Tommy Rowe (knee) and Hakeeb Adelakun (back) all remain sidelined.

Pearson is hopeful injured quartet Nathan Baker, Callum O’Dowda, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins could play for the Under-23s when they face QPR on Tuesday night.

Rangers have taken just one point from their last three league games, slipping to a 3-1 home defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday.

Jordy De Wijs could be ready to make his debut at Ashton Gate.

A calf injury has kept the Hull loanee out of action since joining in January but he has been making good progress.

The Dutch striker failed to score in nine appearances for Hull before his temporary switch to west London but will help ease the load on fellow January recruit Charlie Austin.