Phil Jagielka adds to Sheffield United’s injury woes ahead of Southampton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Phil Jagielka has been added to Sheffield United’s lengthy list of absentees ahead of the Blades’ home game against Southampton.

The 38-year-old is suspended following his red card in the midweek win against Aston Villa and he joins Chris Basham (hamstring), Jayden Bogle (shin), Jack O’Connell (knee), John Egan (toe), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell and Sander Berge (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Jagielka’s absence could force Blades boss Chris Wilder into a change of shape, where Ethan Ampadu and Kean Bryan line up as the central defensive partnership.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Takumi Minamino and Ibrahima Diallo could return for Southampton at Bramall Lane.

The trio have returned to training this week and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hopeful they will be available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to South Yorkshire.

Moussa Djenepo, who took a knock in Monday’s 1-0 loss at Everton, needs managing during a frantic schedule, while Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain absent.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Bryan, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Burke, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Brewster, Maguire, Ndiaye.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Ramsay, Bednarek, Salisu, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Diallo, Ferry, Jankewitz, Watts, Chauke, Redmond, Minamino, Tella, Adams, Ings, N’Lundulu