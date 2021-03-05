Thiago Silva lining for Chelsea as Brazilian targets return against Toffees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Thiago Silva could be fit to return when Chelsea host Everton in Monday night’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil defender returned to light training last week after a thigh complaint, and might be ready for match action against the Toffees.

Thomas Tuchel could rotate his resources following Thursday’s 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Playmaker James Rodriguez remains a doubt for Everton.

The Colombia international has missed the last two matches with a calf problem and he may not be ready to return at Stamford Bridge.

Midfielder Tom Davies and defender Seamus Coleman have also sat out the last two and need to be assessed, while centre-back Yerry Mina and midfielder Fabian Delph are still sidelined.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Virginia, Tyrer, Nkounkou, Coleman, Broadhead, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, King, Onyango.