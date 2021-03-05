Fraser Hornby hands Aberdeen fitness boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has received better news than expected on Fraser Hornby’s thigh tear and the striker could be back in 10 days to two weeks.

Michael Ruth, who was suffering from illness, is back in training and might be recalled to the squad for the visit of Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

Defender Aaron Martin returns from a foot injury for Hamilton’s trip to the Granite City.

Loan striker Bruce Anderson is unavailable against his parent club, Marios Ogkmpoe remains out with a hamstring complaint and Jamie Hamilton is a doubt with a knock.

Shaun Want (thigh) misses out again and Lewis Smith (hamstring), Nathan Thomas (groin), David Templeton (groin) remain sidelined.