Ross County welcome back Iain Vigurs for Kilmarnock clash

by Press Association
March 5, 2021, 3:51 pm
Iain Vigurs has completed a two-match ban for Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County captain Iain Vigurs returns from a two-match ban to face Kilmarnock.

Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem and Mohamed Maouche misses out for personal reasons.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock’s only absentee for the trip to Dingwall.

The defender did some training on Friday following a hamstring problem but the game comes too early for him.

The Rugby Park outfit are looking for their first win under new boss Tommy Wright.

