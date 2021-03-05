Liverpool expected to be without Ozan Kabak for Fulham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Liverpool’s problems at centre-back continue with on-loan defender Ozan Kabak likely to miss the visit of Fulham through injury.

Nat Phillips is available to return after missing the defeat to Chelsea, however, and that will probably mean a like-for-like swap, while Ben Davies – the deadline-day signing who has yet to make an appearance – is also available.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make on whether to start Diogo Jota after the forward looked lively in his first 30 minutes since returning from three months out with a knee injury.

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to deal with ahead of Fulham’s trip to Anfield.

However, with the short turnaround from Thursday’s narrow defeat to Tottenham, the Cottagers boss admitted he would have to assess the players on Saturday ahead of the match.

Captain Tom Cairney will remain sidelined with an ongoing knee problem that has kept him out of the first-team squad since the Newcastle game in December.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Davies, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Firmino, Origi.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Reed, Loftus-Cheek, Maja, Lookman, Fabri, Tete, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo, Ream, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa