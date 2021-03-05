Rangers boss Steven Gerrard offered one-match ban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Steven Gerrard will be free to lead Rangers out at Celtic Park despite being offered a one-game ban as punishment for his foul-mouthed outburst at referee John Beaton.

The Ibrox boss has been charged with “misconduct” after marching on to the pitch to confront the official at half-time during Wednesday’s win at Livingston.

The 1-0 victory means Rangers will be crowned champions this weekend if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic slip up away to Dundee United the following day.

Gerrard watched the second half from the stand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

If the Hoops triumph at Tannadice, Rangers could clinch the title at Parkhead on March 21 and Gerrard has been given the green light to take his place on the touchline after the Scottish Football Association set a March 25 date for his disciplinary hearing.

The Ibrox manager has until close of play on Wednesday to confirm if he will challenge the decision but he could sit out Saturday’s showdown with Saints if he decides to hold his hands up before kick-off.

Gerrard was left furious after seeing Beaton book Alfredo Morelos for a penalty box dive when TV pictures clearly showed Lions keeper Max Stryjek had clipped the striker.

Morelos was booked for simulation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Striding toward the referee, Gerrard shouted: “You were f****** bang wrong. You’re bang out of order.”

Beaton responded by flashing two quickfire yellow cards and Gerrard was forced to watch from the main stand at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Morelos’ 87th-minute winner moved Gers to within four points of the title.

Rangers had already appealed against the striker’s yellow card, with a fast-track disciplinary hearing set to take place on Friday evening.