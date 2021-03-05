Peter Pawlett returns to contention for Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dundee United will welcome Peter Pawlett back for Sunday’s visit of Celtic.

The midfielder has completed a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is also back in boss Micky Mellon’s squad after recovering from a hip strain.

Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

But left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent for the Hoops’ Tannadice trip.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.