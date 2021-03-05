Rishabh Pant lauded and Lisa Ashton celebrates record – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 5.
Football
Happy news for David De Gea.
Chelsea players celebrated a big win at Anfield.
Manchester United sent out a couple of birthday messages.
The countdown started to England’s Euro 2020 opener.
Cricket
India’s Rishabh Pant was lauded for his superb century against England.
Kevin Pietersen was also full of praise for James Anderson.
So was Ben Stokes.
Michael Vaughan had less time for the batting qualities on show in India.
England wished Chris Silverwood a happy birthday.
England’s women enjoyed more success in New Zealand.
Darts
Lisa Ashton made history.
Golf
Ian Poulter looked back at Thursday’s opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, when he took outfit inspiration from the umbrella.
