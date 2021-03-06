Angelo Balanta at the double for Dagenham and Redbridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two late goals from Angelo Balanta against his former club earned Dagenham and Redbridge a 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood.

The home side dominated the early stages and had the ball in the net after only five minutes through Paul McCallum but it was disallowed for a push.

They were made to pay for not taking their chances in the 44th minute when Gus Mafuta set up Corey Whitely to put Boreham Wood ahead.

And the visitors grabbed a second shortly after the restart, Whitely turning provider with a run and shot that was parried, the rebound falling for Shaq Coulthirst to grab his first goal of the season.

Dagenham pulled one back with 17 minutes remaining through Balanta’s header and, with the 90 minutes almost up, the forward struck again.