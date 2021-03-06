Tom Nichols fires Crawley to league double over high-flying Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tom Nichols’ 13th goal of the season proved unlucky for promotion-hunting Tranmere but earned Crawley a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at their in-form hosts.

Town’s leading scorer, after Max Watters’ upgrade to Championship outfit Cardiff, back-heeled his latest strike to finish off a slick passing move after 58 minutes.

John Yems’ side were good value for completing a league double over their Prenton Park rivals, having beaten them 4-0 in Sussex last October when Nichols was also on the scoresheet.

Jake Hessenthaler almost made it 2-0 when he hit the crossbar after Rovers captain Scott Davies produced a wonder save to keep out Joe McNerney’s volley.

Keith Hill’s Papa John’s Trophy finalists were chasing a fourth straight win but instead suffered only a second defeat in 15 games in all competitions.

Former England international Dave Nugent missed from six yards after Glenn Morris failed to gather Kaiyne Woolery’s shot after 11 minutes.

Veteran Morris denied Nya Kirby’s long-range effort but Tranmere, who were again missing leading marksman James Vaughan, rarely threatened to salvage a point.