Southend twice denied by woodwork in draw at Oldham

Southend came closest to breaking the deadlock in a dismal 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Oldham.

The visitors – the lowest scorers in the EFL – were thwarted by the woodwork twice.

Harry Kewell’s Oldham, meanwhile, have still only won four at home this term and could still get sucked into a relegation battle along with the Shrimpers.

Oldham went close early on when Bobby Grant rose to meet Dylan Fage’s cross and headed narrowly over the top.

The Shrimpers responded when Emile Acquah turned smartly past Carl Piergianni before firing inches over the crossbar.

Acquah then saw a header superbly saved by Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor before Reeco Hackett-Fairchild crashed a snapshot against the crossbar from 15 yards.

Seconds before the break, Oldham’s German midfielder Marcel Hilssner fired a 25-yard free-kick just off target.

Two minutes after the restart, Acquah headed Hackett-Fairchild’s in-swinging cross against the crossbar.

The visitors were pressing hard for an opener and sub Ash Nathaniel-George forced Lawlor into another decent stop before at the other end, Piergianni planted a free header over the top in the dying seconds.