Hearts see off Dundee to go 15 points clear

Hearts returned to winning ways and extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to 15 points thanks to a 2-1 victory over Dundee at Tynecastle.

The home side, now unbeaten in their last seven league matches, enjoyed the majority of possession and chances in the opening half-hour, with Aaron McEneff dragging an early effort wide.

Liam Boyce headed past a post and Armand Gnanduillet also fired just wide as Hearts looked for the opener, while Andy Halliday struck an upright with a curling effort.

But former Rangers midfielder Halliday made no mistake 10 minutes before half-time as he glanced Gnanduillet’s cross into the back of the net with a diving header.

Boyce hit the woodwork as the hosts looked to double their lead at the start of the second half and they did not have long to wait before Gnanduillet fired home the rebound after his initial shot was saved just before the hour mark.

Dundee hit back five minutes later through a penalty from former Hearts youth player Jason Cummings after Mihai Popescu brought down Max Anderson. Cummings stepped up and picked out the bottom-right corner from the spot to reduce the deficit.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men as Peter Haring was shown a straight red card at the death but they held on for maximum points.