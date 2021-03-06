Jack Stevens earns point for Oxford with stoppage-time penalty save

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens produced a brilliant stoppage-time penalty save to earn his team a point in a goalless draw with Charlton at the Kassam Stadium.

Referee Tom Nield pointed to the spot when Addicks substitute Jayden Stockley was tripped by Alex Gorrin with less than a minute to go.

But Stevens diverted Ronnie Schwartz’s powerfully-struck penalty over the bar.

The stalemate was Oxford’s third successive draw.

The teams joined a minute’s applause before kick-off for former Oxford midfielder and player-manager Mickey Lewis, who died on Friday at the age of 56.

Jake Forster-Caskey twice went close for the visitors in a fiercely competitive first half.

The midfielder shot over from a tight angle and later headed Chris Gunter’s right-wing cross narrowly over the bar.

The U’s came closest to breaking through when Anthony Forde smashed a 20-yard drive against the post after 62 minutes.

Charlton’s Liam Millar then curled an effort just past the far upright from the same distance before Stevens’ late heroics ensured the points were shared.