Gavin Whyte double sends Hull top with win over Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull moved top of Sky Bet League One with a professional 2-0 victory at home to struggling Bristol Rovers.

The visitors – now in the relegation zone – never laid a glove on in-form City, who eased to a third win on the bounce with two goals from Gavin Whyte.

Rovers left-back Cian Harries was culpable for Whyte’s opening goal after 32 minutes when he tried to see out the ball for a goal-kick on the right touchline.

Mallik Wilks refused to give up the cause and craftily gained possession before crossing centrally towards Whyte.

The on-loan Cardiff winger’s volley was hardly pleasing on the eye but it was precise enough to find the bottom right-hand corner.

Well-organised Hull bossed the game thereafter and claimed a deserved second on the hour when three Rovers players were unnecessarily lured towards Wilks from a long ball.

George Honeyman cashed in on the defensive mix-up and selflessly teed up Whyte to stab home from just outside the six-yard box.