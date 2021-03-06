Burton claim fourth straight win as they topple leaders Peterborough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two goals in four minutes from Kane Hemmings and Hayden Carter earned Burton a fourth straight Sky Bet League One victory as they toppled leaders Peterborough 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hemmings opened up what was an intriguingly tight game between the top two teams in the form table when he applied a close-range finish to Jonny Smith’s near-post cross after 54 minutes.

Before Posh could respond they found themselves two behind, with Christy Pym in the Peterborough goal unable to prevent Carter’s shot from crossing the line after good work from Tom Hamer to keep Danny Rowe’s corner alive.

Peterborough substitute Mo Eisa twice went close to rescuing the leaders but was denied by Carter almost on the line having poked a shot past Ben Garratt and then seeing a lobbed effort beat the keeper but land on the roof of the net inside the final 10 minutes.

Harrison Burrows did pull a goal back at the death but it was too little, too late for the visitors.