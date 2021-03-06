Ollie Palmer snatches AFC Wimbledon a point at Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ollie Palmer snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for AFC Wimbledon in a battling 1-1 draw against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Dons substitute flicked home in the final seconds to rescue a crucial point for the relegation strugglers following Ellis Simms’ opener.

Joe Pigott was denied early on as Seasiders captain Chris Maxwell made a superb reaction save.

Shortly afterwards midfielder Jack Rudoni forced the ball home for the visitors but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell then lobbed Dons goalkeeper Sam Walker but defender Will Nightingale rescued on the line.

The visitors survived a penalty claim as James Husband was felled on the edge of the area but the referee awarded a free-kick despite furious protests.

Everton loanee Simms gave Blackpool the lead after 59 minutes as he diverted in Jerry Yates’ goal-bound strike to wrong-foot Walker.

Rudoni scuffed a glorious chance for a Dons equaliser with Maxwell stranded.

But striker Palmer flicked home in the final seconds to deny Blackpool all three points.