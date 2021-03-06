Northampton turn on the style as they hammer Portsmouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Portsmouth.

Ryan Watson scored twice in two minutes before Fraser Horsfall and Sam Hoskins made it 4-0 at the break and the visitors never had any way back.

The win took the Cobblers two points above the relegation zone.

The game started slowly but it soon burst into life in dramatic fashion.

Watson opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Mickel Miller was fouled and he curled a superb free-kick into the top corner, leaving Craig MacGillivray grasping at thin air.

And the in-form midfielder wasted no time in scoring his second, heading in Miller’s corner just two minutes later, for his sixth goal in five games.

Northampton had a third just past the half-hour as another Miller corner caused problems and Horsfall forced the ball home from close range.

And it got even better when Hoskins’ wonderful effort floated over a stranded MacGillivray.

Portsmouth tried to get back into the game in the second half as Jordy Hiwula dragged a shot just wide before Ellis Harrison scored from the spot after Harvey White was brought down, but that was only a consolation.