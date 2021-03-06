In-form Innes Cameron helps Alloa to point against Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Innes Cameron scored for the third game in succession as Scottish Championship basement club Alloa earned a 1-1 home draw against Inverness.

Kilmarnock loanee Cameron opened the scoring in the 17th minute, latching on to Kevin Cawley’s pass before slotting the ball beyond visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Shortly after Ridgers had pulled off a smart save to prevent Alan Trouten from doubling Alloa’s lead, Nikolay Todorov pulled Inverness level in the 27th minute.

Ridgers was on hand again to deny Lee Connelly before the break, while Shane Sutherland had two good chances for Caley Thistle in the second half but there were no further goals and both teams had to settle for a point.

Alloa, who are now five points adrift of ninth place, were reduced to 10 men in the dying embers when Trouten was sent off.