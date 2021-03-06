Mark Molesley left frustrated by Southend’s draw at Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Disappointed Southend boss Mark Molesley rued missed chances and the woodwork as his battling side drew 0-0 at Oldham.

The Shrimpers had 15 attempts on target and hit the crossbar twice at Boundary Park but their single point return wasn’t enough to stop them dropping back into the relegation places.

Molesley said: “Clearly the stats speak for themselves.

“We created enough chances to have won the game comfortably but in the end we’ve had to settle for a point.

“That victory we could, and probably should, have had has just got away from us.

“We need points at the moment but we’ll have to be content with just the one.

“We came agonisingly close on a few occasions.

“The threat was there throughout the game from us but there’s no excuses from me, you just have to make these things happen yourselves.

“Maybe with a bit more quality in the final third we could have got over the line but it wasn’t to be.

“That’s one point from the last two games and that’s probably the most disappointing thing, given the way we’ve played.

“We’ve got to keep looking forward, though, and maybe we all need to be taking a bit more responsibility.

“Whatever happens, we’ll keep believing and we’ll always keep working hard.”

It was a first half short on quality from both sides.

The closest either came was when Southend loanee Reeco Hackett-Fairchild crashed a snapshot against the crossbar from 15 yards.

Southend striker Emile Acquah then headed against the crossbar minutes after the restart but after that there was precious little goalmouth action at either end.

Oldham defender Carl Piergianni planted a free header over the top right at the death.

Latics boss Harry Kewell tried to remain positive as his side continue their bid to ease away from a potential relegation fight.

Kewell said: “I thought defensively we were solid and we passed the ball around quite well.

“We just failed to execute, though, and ultimately our delivery in and around the final third just wasn’t good enough.

“I thought we were in control of the game.

“Don’t forget both teams are fighting hard. We’re fighting to improve our performances but I guess overall a draw was a fair result.

“I think people underestimated Southend a little going into the game. A clean sheet for us is fantastic in my view.

“We’re still trying to build something here but it just wasn’t there for us. Maybe the strikers need to be a bit more ruthless.

“If they want to be the best they can be, they have to prove it to me and others around them.

“There were more positives out there for me, though.

“It’s been a difficult season for many of the lads but we’ll wrap them up in cotton wool and go again on Tuesday now.”