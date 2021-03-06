Halifax hit back to take the points at Wealdstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jake Hyde and Jack Earing scored second-half goals as Halifax hit back to win 2-1 at Wealdstone.

Dennon Lewis fired Wealdstone into a half-time lead, but Halifax forward Hyde equalised early in the second period and midfielder Earing grabbed the visitors’ winner 10 minutes from time.

Wealdstone are three points clear of the bottom three after a fifth defeat in their last eight league matches.

Midfielder Lewis lashed home an excellent finish against the run of play to give the home side the lead on the half-hour.

Halifax levelled in the 57th minute when Hyde headed home Jeff King’s cross and Earing struck a superb winner from 20 yards before Wealdstone’s Dan Bowry was sent off for a late challenge on Earing in stoppage time.