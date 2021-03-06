Kenny Jackett insists he can turn around Portsmouth’s form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is confident he can turn around the club’s fortunes after their poor form continued with a heavy 4-1 defeat at struggling Northampton.

The Cobblers moved out of the relegation zone thanks in no small part to a remarkable 23-minute spell in the first half when they scored four times.

Ryan Watson’s wonderful free-kick got the ball rolling before he made it six goals in his last five games with a close-range header two minutes later.

Fraser Horsfall nodded in a third and then Sam Hoskins’ audacious effort stunned Portsmouth, who could only manage Ellis Harrison’s consolation in reply.

Pompey still occupy a play-off place in League One despite winning only one of their last six matches.

“The goals are very disappointing,” said Jackett.

“We talked through them with the players because the first three were all set-pieces.

“Two of them were free headers two or three yards out so they were both disappointing. There’s a question mark with the free-kick for the first goal but it was a good strike.

“The fourth goal is a ball over the top. We were in control but it turned into an opportunity for them to chip it over the goalkeeper which they did.

“That effectively put us out the game which was very frustrating because we always want to have a solid base to play off but the goals we conceded were poor and gave us a mountain to climb.

“We’re obviously very disappointed and we need to compete in games. Every manager is under pressure and when you’re 4-0 down at half-time, that comes with the territory.

“The players are a good group and want to do well and we’re confident we can turn it around.”

The victory made it back-to-back wins for the first time all season for Northampton.

“I’m delighted,” said Jon Brady, who will take charge of the Cobblers for the rest of the campaign.

“The boys worked extremely hard and they got their rewards for it, especially in the first half.

“You can see from the organisation out there that the players have clarity in their roles and responsibilities. We’re closing off spaces and we’re not letting teams break us down.

“We’re getting bodies into the box when we get forward and if we’re not doing certain things, we’ll ask the players why because they now know their roles and responsibilities inside and out.

“There’s clarity between every player and they’re connected between units and we’re really working on this connection all over the pitch. We feel it’s paying us dividends at the moment.

“It’s important to be out of the bottom four but we’re nowhere near out of the danger zone and we need to keep working and keep taking steps forward.”