Grant McCann hails ‘professional’ Hull after beating Bristol Rovers to go top

Head coach Grant McCann hailed a “professional” performance as Hull moved top of Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at home to Bristol Rovers.

Two goals from Gavin Whyte earned the hosts a deserved third win on the bounce which leaves Rovers in the relegation zone.

McCann said: “I thought we were controlled and that the performance was good.

“We limited them to few clear-cut chances at our goal. We scored another two goals and I’m really pleased.

“We can always improve – we want to keep getting better – but this was a professional, composed and calm performance.

“We’ve got 12 games left. There are going to be ups and downs – that’s just the way the league is – but we can only try and control what we can do.”

Hull were the better team from the outset and opened the scoring after 32 minutes when Rovers left-back Cian Harries allowed Mallik Wilks to gain possession on the right touchline.

Wilks’ smart cross found Whyte, whose volley – though lacking power – had enough direction to find the right corner.

The on-loan Cardiff forward added a second his side warranted when he enterprisingly stabbed home George Honeyman’s right-wing cross on the hour.

McCann said: “We’re really pleased to come away with three points.

“There’s going to be many more twists and turns as the season goes on but we’ve got to remain calm.

“We’ve just got to make sure we perform as best we can. That’s three wins in a row from us now and a great response from the defeat against Ipswich.”

Hull next play second-placed Peterborough, about which McCann added: “It’s a tough game, but it’s another game that we’ll try and get three points from – it’s going to be a challenge.”

Of Whyte’s contribution, the Hull boss said: “Gavin’s missed three or four weeks with an injury and it takes a bit of time to get back where you can be.

“He’s a top player. It’s about getting him in better positions and his performance has proved that.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton blamed individual errors for the defeat.

He said: “It feels like a microcosm of the season. There are a lot of thing we can take forward, but you can’t shoot yourself in the foot at key moments.

“We found ourselves a goal down, without feeling any pressure, and the second goal is an encapsulation of the season.

“If people keep making mistakes, you have to give the lads who haven’t started the chance to show what they can do.

“I’ve seen enough in my short time to know what we’re capable of, but we’ve got to iron out those individual moments of madness.”

Barton added: “We kept plugging away and we kept fighting.

“If we show that sort of endeavour, that will get us a long way.

“You have to accept the rough with the smooth, but it’s about switching on for 90 minutes.

“We’re not a bad team, but the league table suggest otherwise. The only way is to front up and get ready for the next challenge.”