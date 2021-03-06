Nigel Clough: Mansfield mistakes would frustrate coach of a children’s team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said the mistakes made by his side would even frustrate the coach of a children’s football team after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Barrow.

Kellan Gordon cost the stuttering Stags dearly as two mistakes allowed Patrick Brough to bag a match-winning quickfire brace at Holker Street.

Ryan Sweeney had earlier been sent off but Clough was pointing the blame firmly in Gordon’s direction.

“We had a player sent off, our goalkeeper went off injured and our right-back gave two goals away,” reflected Clough.

“I didn’t think the red card changed the game, I thought Kellan Gordon giving away the first goal changed the game.

“I’ve no idea how those mistakes are made. We were in the ascendency with 10 men.

“We were the better side creating chances and he makes two inexcusable errors.

“I don’t know how it happened because I don’t understand what some players do.

“It’s puzzling to see the basic natures of the mistakes, that’s the most worrying thing.

“You watch children’s football and they make those mistakes and you’d be frustrated as a coach of a child’s team.

“When you coach a League Two side and you see this happening it’s a tad frustrating shall we say.

“You need to be solid all the way through a game, especially with 10 men, that’s when you need to do your job properly.”

Battling Barrow picked up a welcome win in their relegation dogfight.

And a vital three points propelled them above Southend, with a much superior goal difference to boot.

Caretaker boss Rob Kelly said: “The reality is we are where we are. We aren’t going to suddenly flick a switch and play like Barcelona.

“They’re human beings, we want to play like that and we want to play good football but they’re not robots.

“There are a lot of things involved rather than technical and tactical stuff.

“You’ve got to remember that confidence is a big thing, it plays a big part.

“Things like belief and trust are also huge.

“It’s great when things come off and I just treat them as footballers, it’s not a tactical thing.

“Patrick’s a bit more aggressive going forward and that was my thinking and thankfully it came off.

“I wanted to get us up the pitch, there will be times where I can’t do that, but I thought today I could.”