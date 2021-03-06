Michael Duff bemoans Cheltenham switching off late on

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff bemoaned his side letting down their guard in the final 10 minutes of the 3-2 Sky Bet League Two win over Port Vale.

Alfie May pounced on a mix up between Vale’s former Town keeper Scott Brown and defender Zak Mills, nipping in while they dallied to find the net from Matt Blair’s hopeful nudge forward in the 15th minute.

His venomous strike was also responsible for the second three minutes later, smacking the underside of the bar from point-blank range before cannoning in off Brown’s back.

Liam Sercombe’s volley into the ground crept into the top corner via a kiss off the underside of the bar in the 76th minute to seemingly seal the points for Cheltenham.

Two Vale goals during the last seven minutes made for a frantic finish.

Duff said: “It was a good performance for 80 minutes. It was total dominance and then we switched off mentally and invited pressure. It was a bit more scary than we’d have liked but that might not be a bad thing.”

Duff also welcomed striker May banishing his anxiety by netting his first goal since January.

“I had a chat with Alfie on Thursday and his performances have been good,” said Duff.

“Indi (Vassilev) has not played as much as he’d like but his presence in training has definitely upped Alfie’s performance levels and Alfie knows that as well.

“Alfie was starting to get a little bit anxious about a run without a goal with someone else champing at the bit behind him but he took the first goal well with a poacher’s reaction, seeing it early.

“It was a good hit for the second and hopefully he gets it as I know Browny won’t want it!”

The game appeared to be petering out until Vale substitute Will Swan netted his first senior goal at the second attempt following a fine point-blank stop by Town keeper Josh Griffiths seven minutes from time.

Swan then centred for Theo Robinson to draw another point-blank save from Griffiths only for Alex Hurst to tuck into the gaping net in the 85th minute but Vale boss Darrell Clarke did not see a silver lining in the final flourish from his strugglers.

“Hard luck stories don’t cut it with me,” said Clarke.

“It was nowhere near good enough and there are no pats on the back from me for the last 20 minutes, we should play like that for the full 95 minutes.

“We are in that dogfight now, I need my players to be characters and stand up because I will be standing from the front and that is what we need more of.

“I want the players to feel what the fans feel, make sure they realise that and take the last 20 minutes into the next game.

“I am not happy and there are no positives to take for me, at times it was men against boys.

“In the last four games we have looked relatively strong defensively, today we looked vulnerable and we have to make sure this is a lesson we learn very quickly.”