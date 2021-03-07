Pedro Neto says Wolves are ‘trying to improve’ after goalless draw at Villa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pedro Neto believes evolving Wolves still need time to develop as they search for their new identity.

The forward knows patience is key following Saturday’s 0-0 derby draw at Aston Villa.

Wolves have won just three of their last 15 games as they cope without injured striker Raul Jimenez having also sold key men Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota last summer.

Romain Saiss’ awful second-half miss meant the visitors had to settle for a point at Villa Park.

Wolves have sealed successive seventh placed finishes since returning to the Premier League in 2018 and reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season but currently sit 12th and Neto insists they must remain calm.

“I will continue to do my work and to play my football. We are doing very well, but we are trying to improve our game,” he told the club’s official site.

“I think the improvement of the team and the improvement of the players comes individually, but we still have to keep going.

“In the first-half, our attitude was missed a little bit. They had two chances to score but hit the bar, I think we had to work on this aspect because in the second-half we always do better.

“We have to try to do what we did in the second-half in the first-half. The win could’ve gone to either of the two sides because they had opportunities and we had opportunities too.

“I think we are not happy because we always want to win, but it doesn’t always happen, so on to the next one.”

Wolves rode their luck in the first half as Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa hit the bar.

Saiss should have won the game in the second half but lifted a shot over from point blank range after Conor Coady’s header hit the post.

Watkins has struck the woodwork seven times this season – the most in the Premier League – after his fourth-minute effort rattled the bar.

He has 12 goals this term but the 25-year-old admits he needs to be scoring more.

“I was actually running off to the corner already, as soon as I hit it, to celebrate,” he told Villa TV.

“Like I said, the one-on-one that I got with Coady, I’m looking to pass in the box, I should be hitting that and getting a shot away, really.

“It’s something I’m going to work on in training and hopefully bring more goals to the team.

“We started with a high intensity here in the first half and we had a few chances, obviously a few of them have fallen to myself and maybe I should do better with a couple.

“But I think I was a little bit unlucky.”