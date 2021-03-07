5 things we learned from the weekend’s action in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers have been crowned Scottish champions and city rivals Celtic look at how to bounce back.

Aberdeen’s poor goal return continues, St Johnstone eye the top six and Kilmarnock are battling for Premiership survival.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Scotland conquered – now for Europe

Rangers have been crowned domestic kings for the 55th time but Steven Gerrard is not content with one-off success and has already set his sights on future glories.

The first target will be to better last year’s run to the Europa League last 16.

Gers will have to hope their hangovers have cleared before they travel to the Czech Republic on Thursday to face Slavia Prague after a weekend of wild title celebrations.

Celtic ready for change after title loss

Celtic confirmed the Scottish Premiership title was Ibrox-bound for the first time in 10 years with a goalless draw against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Interim boss John Kennedy conceded after the game that the Ibrox club were worthy winners this season.

On the subject of change next season in an attempt to wrest it back from Govan, he said: “That’s a decision for the board and how they structure things and what they want to change but ultimately it’s about having the core group there and adding to that and getting better and improving.”

Goal-shy Aberdeen slip up in race for third

While third-placed Hibernian were losing 1-0 to Betfred Cup winners St Johnstone on Saturday, chasing Aberdeen were being held to a goalless draw against struggling Hamilton at Pittodrie.

The Dons are now three points behind Jack Ross’ side having played a game more.

Boss Derek McInnes said: “It’s a point closer to Hibs, but it’s difficult to see it as a positive at the moment.”

St Johnstone keep race for top six alive

💙 | Liam Craig's stunning match winner from yesterday#SJFC pic.twitter.com/7ISB0bLDRG — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) March 7, 2021

St Johnstone won the Betfred Cup last Sunday with a 1-0 win over Livingston at Hampden Park but Scottish Premiership ambitions remain alive in Perth.

Liam Craig’s first-half strike against his old club gave Callum Davidson’s side a narrow 1-0 home win over Hibernian on Saturday.

With one game remaining before the split, the seventh-placed Perth side moved to within two points of St Mirren, adding spice to the last pre-split fixtures later in the month.

Kilmarnock are in a real struggle for survival

"We have two weeks to get ready for Motherwell and we have to start winning games. "They know the situation we find ourselves in and at the minute, we have to come up with more answers." — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) March 6, 2021

Kilmarnock’s 3-2 defeat by Ross County in Dingwall left them at the bottom of the table.

The Ayrshire outfit have gone 10 games without a win and with just one draw in that wretched sequence.

New Killie boss Tommy Wright is still looking for his first win in five matches and knows improvement is required and soon.