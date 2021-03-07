Rangers end title drought and Liverpool’s bad run continues – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.

Football

Rangers won their first title for 10 years.

We Were DownWe FollowedWe CheeredWe CriedWe LostWe WonWe FoughtWe ScoredWe CelebratedWe TrustedWe BelievedWe DreamedWe Are RangersWe Are RelentlessWE ARE CHAMPIONS#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/rDsauzrfFb — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Steven Gerrard’s former team Liverpool offered their congratulations.

Congratulations from all of us at #LFC to Steven Gerrard and his team on winning the Scottish Premier League title — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2021

Some of the first-team players started to celebrate.

55 delivered. pic.twitter.com/1oUPYL3zRp — Ianis Hagi (@IanisHagi10) March 7, 2021 Bucket hat Bassey and skippp @RangersFC WATP 💙 #55 pic.twitter.com/jF3wYKkdPB — Calvin Bassey (@CalvinBassey) March 7, 2021 55. pic.twitter.com/Edh7zbC8t9 — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) March 7, 2021

….And some former players too.

GREATNESS IS NOT KNOWN BY WHERE YOU’RE AT, BUT GREATNESS IS KNOWN BY WHAT YOU’VE BEEN THROUGH AND OVERCOME TO GET TO WHERE YOU’RE AT. 😇🙏🏽📖👍🏽❤️👏🏽💙🇬🇧🔵🔴⚪️⚽️💪🏽🏆🥇 — marvin andrews (@marvellous_77) March 7, 2021 So proud! 👏 I feel that something really good is on the way. #Champion55 pic.twitter.com/DIJdnlP09A — Carlos Cuellar (@Cuellar24) March 7, 2021

While congratulations came in from a couple of former WWE champions.

We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! 💙 #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/jE699QmzoY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 7, 2021 Well said. Congratulations to the winners of the Scottish Premiership, @RangersFC!! #Champion55 https://t.co/6jLYD8SOGV — Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2021

Fulham boosted their Premier League survival hopes with victory at Anfield.

THIS GROUP! 😍#LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/kdjwtqfDCp — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 7, 2021 Celui là il est pour la Lemsfamily Ma femme et mes enfants Je vous aimes tous ❤️ #FFC #TonicLikeLeminade #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/g3kfKySgNt — Mario Lemina (@LeminaM_13) March 7, 2021 BIG MOOD! 🙌🏾 Top work from the team today. Happy with the clean sheet and a finely executed plan. The fight continues next week…@FulhamFC 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2dwSv0aNfw — Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) March 7, 2021

Gary Lineker didn’t appear to enjoy West Brom-Newcastle.

Football never ceases to amaze. I mean, who would ever have predicted that @WBA v @NUFC would be goalless? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2021

Gary Neville doesn’t think much of the current Liverpool side.

You’d get in this Liverpool team now https://t.co/z0COrrbxq9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2021

Barcelona’s presidential election was a family affair for Lionel Messi.

Hat-trick on a Saturday – family time on a Sunday.

Leicester’s match-winner.

Burnley’s chairman spread the love.

Thank you to the whole Clarets family for your continued support of the club from home. I know how much supporters miss being at the Turf and the impact lost matchdays are having on the town’s economy. I can’t wait to finally open the turnstiles again! https://t.co/J7A0dGpE6l — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) March 7, 2021

Watch out Atletico…

A bit of late-night UFC action.

Champ fights let’s gooooo!!! I’m so excited #UFC259 @ufc — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) March 7, 2021 Let’s go The Polish Power @JanBlachowicz #UFC259 — James Tarkowski (@Tarky19) March 7, 2021

Cricket

Ben Stokes and Joe Root were keen to focus on the future after defeat in India.

A tough series against a great team. Congrats to India! We move on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UhTWP6xfO2 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 7, 2021 A lot to take and learn from this tour – we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bkbFsKhuOK — Joe Root (@root66) March 7, 2021

KP was back in the middle for a charity game.

It’s Sir Viv Richards’ birthday

Many happy returns of the day, Sir @ivivianrichards! Wishing you a year full of happiness and good health. pic.twitter.com/MDjfcdV4Hf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2021 Happy birthday to the greatest ever. The fearless king. Sir viv 🙌👑@ivivianrichards — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2021 Happy Birthday 🐐 The Real Master Blaster more life and blessings ICON @ivivianrichards https://t.co/XVyaxXMT4T — Tino95 (@tinobest) March 7, 2021 Happy birthday, @ivivianrichards! 🎂#GoGlam pic.twitter.com/heBqkQcZXw — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) March 7, 2021 Wishing a very happy birthday to my idol @ivivianrichards.For my batting style, I took inspiration from him. Still remember how my idol Gavaskar Sir had helped me meet him once and having both my idols together is a memory I still cherish! pic.twitter.com/yBogklNVHf — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) March 7, 2021

Isa Guha signed off from Down Under.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic offered some mystery.

Something exciting on the horizon. Coming soon. Stay tuned 😊 #2177 Нешто узбудљиво се спрема са @pijanistq Долази ускоро 👍 pic.twitter.com/OXesXySDU3 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 7, 2021

Athletics

A medal for the Holly’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Archer (@hollyaarcher) I set out this indoors with the mindset of "anything is a bonus"I'm proud of what I've achieved🥉 Yesterday was absolutely not the day I had hoped for, despite the disappointment I feel, I am incredibly grateful🙏 The 2 girls jumped incredibly well, huge congrats to them👏 pic.twitter.com/DQF8aWKO37 — Holly Bradshaw (@HollyBradshawPV) March 7, 2021

A breather for Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Gymnastics

There’s a time and a place to approach Simone Biles.

Basketball

Dwayne Wade (six-foot-four…) wishes happy birthday to seven-foot NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.

My Big Brother was Beans brother 🙏🏾🖤Played with the greatest Big Man to ever play in my eyes. Happy Birthday Brother! https://t.co/ZXJ5qnF4Ze — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2021

Rowing

Helen Glover is getting some help