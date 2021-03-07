Rangers end title drought and Liverpool’s bad run continues – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.
Football
Rangers won their first title for 10 years.
Steven Gerrard’s former team Liverpool offered their congratulations.
Some of the first-team players started to celebrate.
….And some former players too.
While congratulations came in from a couple of former WWE champions.
Fulham boosted their Premier League survival hopes with victory at Anfield.
Gary Lineker didn’t appear to enjoy West Brom-Newcastle.
Gary Neville doesn’t think much of the current Liverpool side.
Barcelona’s presidential election was a family affair for Lionel Messi.
Hat-trick on a Saturday – family time on a Sunday.
Leicester’s match-winner.
Burnley’s chairman spread the love.
Watch out Atletico…
A bit of late-night UFC action.
Cricket
Ben Stokes and Joe Root were keen to focus on the future after defeat in India.
KP was back in the middle for a charity game.
It’s Sir Viv Richards’ birthday
Isa Guha signed off from Down Under.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic offered some mystery.
Athletics
A medal for the Holly’s.
A breather for Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Gymnastics
There’s a time and a place to approach Simone Biles.
Basketball
Dwayne Wade (six-foot-four…) wishes happy birthday to seven-foot NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.
Rowing
Helen Glover is getting some help
