Nicola Sturgeon condemns Rangers fans celebrating in breach of lockdown rules

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the “infuriating” and “disgraceful” gathering of Rangers fans celebrating the club’s title triumph in Glasgow in breach of the current lockdown.

Rangers ended a decade-long wait to get their hands on the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United, meaning the Hoops are 20 points behind their rivals with six games of the season to go.

Supporters have congregated en masse outside Ibrox Stadium and George Square to celebrate, flouting coronavirus restrictions that ban mass gatherings, and Sturgeon has called on the club to tell their followers to go home.

I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC https://t.co/haH5DAzhIh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2021

“I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful,” Sturgeon said on Twitter.

“It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC”

Sturgeon had earlier applauded Rangers after they were crowned champions of Scotland, denying Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight trophy.

In reaction to a story highlighting some fans breaking lockdown rules at George Square, she said: “I congratulate

@RangersFC on the title win & recognise what a moment this is for fans.

“But gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else. If those gathering care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home.”