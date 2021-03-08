Adam Armstrong set to sit out again as Blackburn host Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackburn top-scorer Adam Armstrong is set to sit out promotion-chasing Swansea’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Armstrong, who has scored 20 goals this season, missed only his second game of the season at Millwall on Saturday with a hamstring problem which is expected to sideline him for two weeks.

Rovers claimed a first win in eight games at Millwall and were boosted by the availability of Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher after injury.

Lewis Holtby has returned to training after suffering a knee injury at QPR on February 6, but the Germany midfielder is unlikely to feature.

Swansea know victory will take them back into the automatic promotion places and are expected to recall Ryan Bennett.

Centre-back Bennett has missed four games with a calf problem but was an unused substitute for the home win against Middlesbrough.

Jamal Lowe was rested on Saturday after 10 games without scoring, but the striker looked lively when he came on in the final quarter and could reclaim his starting place.

Jake Bidwell also hopes to return after a recent rest, while Wayne Routledge is closer to rejoining the squad following a calf problem.