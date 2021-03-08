Rangers remind celebrating fans to adhere to Government lockdown rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers have responded to criticism of fans breaching lockdown rules to celebrate the club’s title triumph, saying they will continue to maintain “a cohesive message” on safety advice.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hit out at “infuriating and disgraceful” scenes on Sunday night as supporters gathered outside Ibrox and in Glasgow’s George Square before urging Rangers to ask people to go home.

But the club have waited until lunchtime on Monday to make a public comment as they pointed to remarks made by manager Steven Gerrard at his press conference on Friday in which he urged fans to “abide by the Government rules and respect social distancing”.

Rangers, who did condone the actions of the fans, said in a statement on their website: “During the last number of weeks, Rangers can confirm that we initiated open dialogue with key stakeholders in relation to the possibility of us achieving a historic 55th league title.

“We have proactively engaged with our local MP, the Justice Minister, the Scottish Government, Police Scotland and the SPFL in relation to maintaining a cohesive message regarding public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We understand the jubilance of our support across the world who recognise this has been a historic year for the club. Nevertheless, it has been of great frustration for all football fans across the world that they have not been able to watch their team within stadiums, especially for the loyal Rangers season-ticket holders who have stood by this football club through thick and thin in the last decade.

Rangers fans celebrated in the city centre and outside Ibrox (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We reiterate the message from our manager, Steven Gerrard, who highlighted that fans should adhere to government guidelines – stay safe, socially distance and look after each other in this difficult time.

“We are aware there is the possibility of more, significant milestones within this season, and we will continue to proactively engage with key stakeholders to maintain a cohesive message in relation to government guidance at this present time. We look forward to further open dialogue with the government, police, SPFL and other key stakeholders.”