Connor Hall back for Harrogate

Harrogate defender Connor Hall is back in contention for Tuesday night’s home game against Colchester.

Hall has missed Town’s last two matches due to a hamstring injury and Warren Burrell has stepped in at centre-half in his absence.

Boss Simon Weaver has no new injury concerns following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Stevenage and is otherwise expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Mitchell Roberts (hamstring) are still out.

Colchester will be without suspended striker Frank Nouble, who was sent off for two yellow-card offences in Saturday’s home defeat to Newport.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken has missed the last two games due to a back injury and Shamal George is expected to continue.

Miles Welch-Hayes and Omar Sowunmi made way in the starting line-up for Ryan Clampin and Michael Folivi against Newport and are pushing for recalls.

The U’s, who appointed Wayne Brown as interim first-team coach after sacking Steve Ball last month, have won only one of their last 16 league games and are 20th in the table.