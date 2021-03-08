Swindon boss John Sheridan forced into more defensive changes for Oxford derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Swindon boss John Sheridan will have to reshuffle his defence yet again for the A420 derby clash with Oxford.

Jonathan Grounds was forced off by a thigh injury against Accrington and is unavailable to face the U’s so Akin Odimayo is likely to move across from right back into the centre of defence, with Paul Caddis or Rob Hunt coming in at full-back.

Left-back Dominic Thompson and midfielder Matt Palmer were rested against Stanley and will come back into contention, with forwards Tyler Smith and Joel Grant getting closer to a return. Midfielder Anthony Grant is a doubt with concussion.

Goalkeeper Connal Trueman signed on another seven-day emergency loan and will start against the U’s.

Oxford remain without five first-team players for the match.

Elliot Lee could return at the weekend after suffering a knee injury in last week’s 0-0 draw with Peterborough but Tuesday’s match will come too soon.

Sam Long’s hamstring injury is not as bad as feared but the right-back will not return before the end of the month, with a similar timetable for Sam Winnall who is dealing with an ankle problem.

James Henry also remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.