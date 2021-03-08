Crewe could ring the changes for Doncaster clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crewe could make changes for their Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.

Assistant boss Kenny Lunt thought the Alex had “too many playing below par” in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Lincoln.

Antony Evans could be recalled, while Owen Dale, Mikael Mandron and Daniel Powell are also options.

Donervon Daniels (hamstring) was absent at Sincil Bank and the full-back remains a doubt ahead of Tuesday night. Oli Finney (leg) is still on the sidelines.

Doncaster are confident Feji Okenabirhie will be fit to return.

The striker missed the home win against Plymouth with a foot injury but interim boss Andy Butler expects him to be involved against Crewe.

Butler is still waiting for the full prognosis on the ankle injury Jon Taylor suffered against Portsmouth last week, and the midfielder will remain absent.

John Bostock came off at half-time against Argyle but Butler said that was because he was worried the midfielder might get himself sent off, rather than any injury problem.